Xbox Game Pass Adding 2024 Game of the Year, New Day One Releases, and More

We’re past the halfway point in the month of May, but Xbox Game Pass has some big plans to close out the month. Microsoft has revealed what to expect over the next two weeks, and there should be a lot to enjoy, regardless of your subscription tier. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers have a pair of day one games to look forward to, but the most exciting release is going to be available to everyone. The list of games coming over the next two weeks can be found below:

May 22nd- Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard

May 22nd- STALKER 2 (Xbox Series X|S) through Game Pass Standard

May 22nd- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

May 27th- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

May 28th- To a T (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

May 29th- Metaphor: ReFantazio (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

May 29th- Spray Paint Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard and PC Game Pass

June 3rd- Crypt Custodian (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

June 3rd- Symphonia (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

Out of all the games listed today, Metaphor: ReFantazio might be the biggest deal. The RPG was one of the biggest games of 2024, receiving Game of the Year awards and nominations from several outlets. Metaphor’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass is the perfect opportunity for subscribers to finally see what all the fuss is about. It could also be the perfect option for genre enthusiasts that have already finished Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which came to Xbox Game Pass last month. If you’re a fan of the RPG genre, Game Pass has been pretty good to you these last few weeks!

metaphor: refantazio was a huge success for sega and atlus last year

Another notable addition this month is To a T. The game is developed by uvula, a new studio founded by Keita Takahashi, the creator of the Katamari Damacy series. To a T focuses on a young boy named Teen, who has arms that are stuck in a T-pose. Because of this, some tasks are harder for Teen than they might be otherwise, and players will have to help him navigate his world. For fans of Katamari Damacy, Takahashi’s latest looks very interesting and unique.

Overall, May turned out to be a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass. DOOM: The Dark Ages started things off on a high note, and the next two weeks have a lot of big games coming up. It remains to be seen what next month has in store, but with the Xbox Games Showcase set to take place on June 8th, we probably won’t have to wait much longer to see what the future holds.

Are you excited about any of these games headed to Xbox Game Pass? Will you be trying Metaphor: ReFantazio as a result?