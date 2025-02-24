Xbox Game Pass Day One Game Now Has a Release Date

March isn’t even here yet, but Xbox Game Pass has revealed a game that will be coming to the service in May. This morning, Xbox and Anna Purna Interactive announced a May 28th release date for To a T. At this time, we don’t know if the game will be available through cloud streaming, or if it will be on PC Game Pass (though it is coming to Steam). However, we do know it can only be installed to Xbox Series X|S, and not Xbox One. We can probably expect to learn a lot more as the release date approaches.

For those unfamiliar with To a T, the game is the latest from designer Keita Takahashi. Takahashi is best known as the director of Katamari Damacy, as well as We Love Katamari. Like those games, the concept for To a T is fairly unique. The game centers around a teenager named Teen that has arms that stick out to each side, forming the shape of the letter “T.” Teen does not know or understand why his arms are in this position, only that the people in his life tell him that he’s the perfect shape. In the game’s debut trailer, Teen reveals that “the little things are hard for me.” That trailer can be found below.

To a T is being made in collaboration with the AbleGamers charity. Among its many goals, AbleGamers seeks to offer greater representation for those with disabilities. Given that, there’s a lot we can interpret about To a T and its overall themes. As players explore the game’s world, they’ll have to accomplish tasks in ways that are different from everyone else. While Teen’s mom and dog often have to help him with certain tasks, it appears that the shape of his body will give him the ability to spin like a propeller and fly in the sky.

Details about To a T are pretty slim at the moment, but the game already seems to have a lot of anticipation surrounding it. Takahashi’s previous games have earned a lot of praise over the years, and To a T already looks promising from both a concept and design standpoint. Hopefully the game’s presence on Xbox Game Pass will convince subscribers to give it a chance, even if they might not have otherwise.

For those that have never played any of Takahashi’s past works, We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie is currently available on Xbox Game Pass. To a T looks a lot different from the Katamari games, but it should give players a better idea of Takahashi’s style, and help them kill some time while we’re all waiting for the designer’s latest to arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

