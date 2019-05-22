Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 8 New Games

Microsoft is expanding its Xbox Game Pass library again over the next few weeks with eight new games that encompass a variety of genres and styles. Metal Gear Survive, The Banner Saga, Void Bastards, Dead by Daylight, Outer Wilds, Full Metal Furies, The Banner Saga 2, and Superhot are the upcoming additions to the service, Microsoft has revealed. These games will be spaced out throughout the end of May with the last one added on June 6th, and they’ll be playable by anyone who’s a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The reveal of the new Xbox Game Pass games came after the now customary teasers from the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account which usually previews these reveals and sometimes gives hints about what’s coming. Microsoft followed up this teaser with the full list of games as well as the release dates for all of them that indicate when they’ll be added to the Xbox Game Pass service. All of those dates can be found below in the order that the games will become available.

𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀𝙎 Metal Gear Survive – 5/23

The Banner Saga – 5/23

Void Bastards – 5/29

Dead by Daylight – 5/30

Outer Wilds – 5/30

Full Metal Furies – 6/6

The Banner Saga 2 – 6/6

Superhot – 6/6 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 22, 2019

Most of the games that are being added to Xbox Game Pass are already out, so people will already know what they’re about. Dead by Daylight, for example, is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits original and licensed Killers like Ghostface against Survivors. Other games such as Void Bastards and Outer Wilds are being added to Xbox Game Pass on the day they’re released with those two coming out on May 29th and May 30th, respectively.

“Explore for the sake of your curiosity with a hand-crafted solar system filled with secrets to discover and perils to avoid while exploring space,” Microsoft’s quick description of the game reads. “Players are given a variety of tools to aid in space-backpacking: including their own spaceship and jetpack; a surveyor probe for scouting and taking pictures; and a signalscope to track down audio signals as well as view landmarks from afar.”

Xbox One users everywhere will be able to play these games and more through a new product called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate eventually. Microsoft revealed the bundle that combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, and it later expanded the testing for the product to more people as it moves toward a widespread release.