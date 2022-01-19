Xbox Game Pass Reveals All 9 Games Being Added This Week

This week is going to be a good one for Xbox Game Pass members, as the service will be adding nine new games throughout the next few days! Two of these nine games should be available to subscribers right now, while the rest will come out over the next few days. There’s a good amount of variety in this list, so subscribers shouldn’t have too much trouble finding something new to enjoy. Nearly all of these games are also releasing on both console and PC, with just one exception. The full list of releases can be found below.

January 18th

Videos by ComicBook.com

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (Cloud, Console, PC)

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud Console, PC)

January 20th

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, PC)

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, PC)

Pupperazzi (Console, PC)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, PC)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition (PC)

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

January 27th

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console, PC)



Earlier this month, Xbox and Ubisoft announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be releasing on Game Pass on the game’s launch date. That alone would be big enough news, but there are plenty of other strong options for subscribers to check out this week. Game Pass has become a great way for gamers to play things they might not have otherwise, and it seems that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Game Pass should see a big influx of titles from Activision Blizzard at some point in the near future! Today, Xbox announced its intent to purchase the publisher, and it stands to reason that a lot of the company’s games will end up on Game Pass. Activision Blizzard owns a number of exciting properties, and that should help the service bolster its already impressive line-up. The sale won’t be finalized until 2023, however, so it’s difficult to say when Game Pass fans will be able to see some impact from the deal.

What do you think of this week’s new Xbox Game Pass options? Is there anything here you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!