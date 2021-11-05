Xbox Game Pass Announces Another Big Day One Game

Xbox Game Pass has quickly established itself as one of the best deals in gaming. A big part of the service’s appeal is that it gives subscribers a chance to check out games they might not have had a chance to play otherwise, but an even bigger draw is the fact that games are being added to the service the day they release elsewhere. Xbox has revealed yet another game that will be available on the service on release date: Total War: Warhammer III. The game will be available to Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers starting on February 17, 2022.

A trailer for the game, as well as the Game Pass announcement, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Total War: Warhammer III seems to be a pretty big new offering for Game Pass. This marks the first Games Workshop and Creative Assembly strategy game to come to the service, thus far. According to Creative Assembly’s Ben Barrett, the title will offer “six factions, nine unique legendary lords, and endless replayability.”

Total War: Warhammer III is being published by Sega, and that fact is already leading to some speculation online. Earlier this week, Sega and Microsoft announced a “strategic alliance” that will help Sega create “new and innovative titles.” It’s not inconceivable that the closer relationship could lead to more Sega titles on Game Pass, and this could be a result. Of course, that’s all just speculation, but Game Pass has clearly become a major focus for Microsoft.

Naturally, the announcement has already led to a lot of excitement from subscribers! Whether you prefer Game Pass for console or PC, the service is clearly developing a passionate following, and these day one releases will only help with that fact. Games like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite represent two of Xbox’s biggest games of the year, and both will both be releasing on Game Pass on day one. That list continues to grow, and it’s definitely making the service an even bigger draw.

