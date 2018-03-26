New Xbox Game Pass Games for April Revealed

This morning Xbox revealed a new lineup of games that will be joining the Game Pass service in April. Major Nelson announced that Game Pass subscribers will be getting treated to another launch-day title in Robocraft. Robocraft will be hitting Game Pass on April 11. Also joining the lineup in April are Cities: Skylines, theHunter: Call of the Wild, Kingdom: New Lands, Portal Knights, Clustertruck, Sacred Citadel, and Late Shift.

For those of you who don’t know, Game Pass is a subscription-based service which offers players a huge variety of full game downloads — everything from original Xbox classics to brand new Xbox One launch titles. Sea of Thieves recently launched on Game Pass, to the delight of new and returning subscribers. Microsoft revealed that it will be continuing to bring exclusive first-party titles to Game Pass on launch day going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the update post on the Xbox Wire, Major Nelson gave us all short descriptions of each game about to hit Game Pass, which we’ll recreate for you below. Keep your eyes on Cities: Skylines, because it’s starting to amass a huge and passionate player-base.

Robocraft

In Robocraft Infinity you are free to create, confront and destroy robots in Battle Arena or Team Deathmatch mode. Beat up on AI to polish your skills and then take on other players, leveraging a healthy mix of jet cars, tanks, flying warships, helicopters, drones, dinosaurs, scorpions to find victory – your options to build are virtually endless and no two battles are ever the same. But your robot alone won’t lead you to victory – it takes close-knit team play and quick reflexes to succeed in the arena.

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition, is an incredible simulation experience which puts you in charge of a growing city – from breaking ground on your first buildings and streets to efficiently managing the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build, and grow the city of your dreams, delivering important public services, establishing strategic civic policies, and challenging yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub. The Xbox One Edition includes the full original game and the popular After Dark expansion, allowing players to plan and design for their cities’ nightlife and tourist attractions. Cities fans can now also create custom mods, and share them with the wider Cities community free as part of the latest update released February 20!

theHunter: Call of the Wild

The ultimate hunting experience awaits in theHunter: Call of the Wild. This 50-square mile open world is home to a range of wildlife, from large majestic deer and fierce black bears, down to countless birds and critters. Dynamic weather, a full day- and night cycle and an immersive soundscape add to the experience, which is available in single player, or in multiplayer for up to 8 hunters. All of this is made possible by Apex – award-winning technology developed by Avalanche Studios, who have well over a decade of experience developing explosive action games. theHunter: Call of the Wild is fully enhanced for Xbox One X with a range of impressive visual upgrades. The hunting experience is also ever-evolving, with a host of great free and paid DLC coming down the pipe, including the Siberian tundra in the massive Medved-Taiga National Park PDLC.

Kingdom: New Lands

Are you looking for an excuse to get lost in an immersive world and sink way too many hours into an incredible strategy game? We thought so and we’re excited to announce that our friends at Raw Fury are bringing Kingdom: New Lands to Xbox Game Pass so you can do just that. Taking on the role of a monarch, your job is to build your kingdom from the ground up. Explore the land, recruit loyal subjects, and advance your economy and defenses. But make haste, for when nightfall comes, a dark and greedy presence awaits; if they get your crown, it’s all over!

Portal Knights

We’re very excited to announce the award-winning adventure game Portal Knights is also joining Xbox Game Pass on April 1. Develop the greatest Portal Knight yet, leveling up your character, crafting epic weapons, and vanquishing foes in real-time in this cooperative, 3D sandbox action RPG. Explore dozens of randomly-generated islands and build almost anything! In a world torn apart by the Fracture and terrorized by the Hollow King, you and your friends are its only hope. Craft your adventure. Forge your hero. Become the ultimate Portal Knight in Xbox Game Pass.

ClusterTruck

You’ve played platformers before, but not all platformers are created equal. ClusterTruck is a new take on the genre, an engaging platforming experience that takes place on top of unpredictable trucks, barreling down a highway at high speeds. Jump and dodge obstacles through a series of insane levels where “the floor is lava.” The further you progress, the harder the obstacles and dangers become, with swinging hammers, powerful lasers and flamethrowers added. Because why not? Because ClusterTruck.

Sacred Citadel

In Sacred Citadel, a side-scrolling action brawler from developer Southend Interactive, the once peaceful land of Ancaria is in grave danger and only you can save it. The evil Ashen empire has enslaved its population and is using the orc-like Grimmoc to wipe out the Seraphim, who swore to protect the realm. To defeat the empire, you must become the warrior Ancaria requires by riding terrifying mounts, acquiring earth shattering skills, looting powerful weapons and gathering valuable treasures. Grab your friends and join the resistance starting April 1!

Late Shift