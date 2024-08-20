Xbox Game Pass August Update Includes Day One Releases, New Core Titles, and a Black Ops 6 Beta

The first half of August has quickly zoomed by, which means that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a new batch of games to look forward to. After revealing a trio of games that are set to leave the service at the end of the month, Xbox has now revealed three new games that will be arriving through early September. All in all, it’s a pretty light month, but there are some exciting things to look forward to. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect to see the following games over the next two weeks:

August 22nd- Atlas Fallen (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

August 27th- Core Keeper (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

September 3rd- Star Trucker (Console, PC, Cloud)

One of the perks of Xbox Game Pass is that it allows players to access a number of games the same day they’re offered on the Microsoft Store. Out of the current batch of games, two out of three are day one drops: Core Keeper and Star Trucker. Star Trucker is a unique take on the truck sim genre, this time setting the action in space. Meanwhile, Core Keeper has been described as a “mining sandbox adventure.” Readers interested in learning more about Core Keeper can do so right here.

On October 25th, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be another day one release on Xbox Game Pass. Fans of the series still have a while to wait, but Game Pass subscribers can check out the early access open beta on August 30th. The open beta is normally accessible to those that pre-order the game, but it will be open to Game Pass subscribers as well.

Xbox Game Pass Core made its debut last year, as a replacement for Xbox Live Gold. Core offers a much smaller number of playable games compared to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with the library also seeing fewer updates. However, that library will see three new games added on August 21st: Cities: Skylines, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Snowrunner. All three of these games are pretty well-regarded, so for those that haven’t gotten a chance to try them out, this seems like the perfect opportunity!

How do you feel about this month’s Game Pass releases? Is there anything here you plan on playing? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!