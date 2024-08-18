Xbox Game Pass Reveals Games Leaving at the End of August

On August 16th, Xbox Game Pass subscribers lost access to a handful of significant games, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Airborne Kingdom, and Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition. Unfortunately, we can expect a few more losses this month, with the removals of Atomic Heart, NBA 2K24, and Guilty Gear -Strive-, all of which will be leaving the service on August 30th. As is always the case, Game Pass subscribers can expect a 20% digital discount on these games, so those that want to continue to play them on the platform can do so without having to pay full price.

Now that Xbox has revealed which games will be leaving at the end of the month, we should soon learn about the next batch slated to arrive on Game Pass. As of this writing, the only remaining game that we know will arrive on the service this month is Core Keeper, a day one title that will be released on August 27th. In the next day or two, Xbox should provide a full list of games filling out the rest of the month, possibly into the first few days of September.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There haven’t been any hints about what else to expect in August, but it’s possible we could more games from Activision Blizzard’s back catalog. Earlier this month saw the addition of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which was revealed ahead of an official announcement by the leaker eXtas1s. That same leaker also claimed that Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will soon be added to Game Pass, though they did not offer any kind of definitive window.

Beyond the month of August, Game Pass subscribers have at least two major first-party games to look forward to. On October 25th, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one release on the service. At some point this year, we’ll also see the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. That game has not been given a set release date just yet, but Xbox and developer MachineGames have repeatedly said that it will be arriving before the end of 2024.

How do you feel about these games leaving Xbox Game Pass? Is there anything you’re gonna miss on the service? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!