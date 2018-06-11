This 50% Off Xbox Game Pass Deal Just Got Way Better

Microsoft is absolutely killing E3 2018 at the moment, as evidenced by this big, beautiful list of games that we have to look forward to. Beyond that, Microsoft has made it clear that their Xbox Game Pass subscription service is going to be a big part of their future.

Take a look at the Xbox Game Pass E3 trailer above. Afterwards, consider this – Amazon is currently offering an digital code for a 6-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for only $29.99. That’s 50% off the list price, and a pretty small price to pay to give this increasingly awesome service a proper whirl. Even at the standard $9.99 a month it’s quite a deal, and you can cancel at any time. If you’re unfamiliar with Game Pass, check out all of the details below along with a statement about the new additions.

Play games across multiple genres, from action/adventure and family favorites to shooters, sports, puzzle games, and more. And with new titles added every month, you’ll always have a wide selection of great games to choose from.

Download games directly to your console and play online or offline in full-fidelity, without any streaming or connectivity issues. Whether it’s a new story to immerse yourself in or an old journey you’re eager to revisit, experience your games as they were intended.

Love an Xbox One game and want to own it? Interested in an add-on or Season Pass for a title you’re playing in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Save 20% on Xbox One game purchases and 10% on all related add-ons, but only while the base game is currently in the catalog. Xbox 360 games do not qualify for discounts.

“The Xbox Game Pass catalog continues to expand, with exciting new blockbuster titles available to members starting today, including Fallout 4, The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited and Tom Clancy’s The Division. Microsoft also announced several notable titles launching through the ID@Xbox program that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this year to coincide with their debut on Xbox One. These include Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Ashen, Afterparty and Phoenix Point, as well as blockbusters from some of our biggest first-party franchises such as Forza Horizon 4, Crackdown 3, Gears 5 and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which will release later in 2018 and beyond.”

On a related note, you can get 6-months of Xbox Live Gold for the price of 3 thanks to GameStop at the moment, who are offering the deal via download while supplies last (code will be emailed within 2 business days). Given the perks of being an Xbox Live Gold member, there is absolutely no reason not to jump all over this deal. If you aren’t on the Xbox Live Gold bandwagon yet, you can learn more about the perks below.

Xbox Live Gold Benefits and Features:

Xbox Live Gold is your ticket to the most exciting social entertainment network in the world on Xbox One and Xbox 360. With the most advanced multiplayer, free games, Games with Gold, and Deals with Gold, Xbox Live Gold is better than ever.

Twice a month, Xbox Live Gold members get exclusive access to a hand-selected collection of fan favorites, big hits, and bold new visions – for free.

A single Gold membership provides multiplayer access for everyone in your home. It’s the most advanced multiplayer experience you can get, and you can even receive multiplayer invites while you’re watching TV.

Experience the newest hits before they hit the street with access to exclusive Xbox betas.

As an Xbox Live Gold member, you get discounts on select content each week. With Deals with Gold, you can save up to 75% on games in the Xbox Store. With so much on sale each week, the savings can really add up.

