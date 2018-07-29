Xbox’s $10 Game Pass Deal Ends Soon

There’s a killer deal going on now for Xbox’s Game Pass subscription, but it’s only live for a few more days before the service’s cost returns to its normal price.

For some time now, three months of Xbox Game Pass have been on sale for just $9.99. That’s quite the difference from the normal price of $29.97 that equals out to $10 a month, so you can essentially get three months for the price of one right now. Since it’s been going on for a while though, the deal’s about to reach its end at the end of the month that comes in just three days.

Xbox Game Pass offers a substantial selection of games for subscribers who pay the monthly fees. With a collection of older games like those from the Xbox 360 promoting the backwards compatibility feature of the Xbox One, Microsoft upped the deal by adding every new first-party game for the Xbox to the Game Pass catalog as well. This means that from games like Sea of Thieves to Gears 5 and other Microsoft exclusives, you can get all of these from day one if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

There’s no streaming involved either, a pain point that PlayStation users have expressed when discussing Sony’s Game Pass equivalent called PlayStation Now. You download the games to your console where they’re playable until the subscription runs out, so you won’t have to worry as much about lag, at least not from stream quality.

The deal ends in a few days, so grab the Xbox Game Pass subscription here while you still can and read up more on the service below.

“Get unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for one low monthly price. Play new games like Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2, as well as Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 the day they’re released, and enjoy a wide variety of games, from recent blockbusters, to critically-acclaimed indie titles. Discover and download titles you’ve always wanted to play or revisit favorites that you’ve been missing. Games are selected for high ratings and fun, and if you love an Xbox One game currently in the existing catalog and want to own it, you can buy it and save up to 20%, plus get up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. With new games added all the time, and the option to cancel anytime, Xbox Game Pass is your ticket to endless play.”

