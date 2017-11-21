Xbox Game Pass Additions For December Announced, Including A Huge Gears Of War Game

The Xbox Game Pass program for Xbox One is running full steam right now, especially with the offer to try out the service for just $1 for the first month – not too bad at all. And today, Microsoft announced the newest additions that will be coming this December, including a particular AAA title that should make you a subscriber with ease.

As hinted at earlier in the month, Microsoft has confirmed that Gears of War 4 will be joining the Game Pass service, along with all the free DLC content that has been released since its arrival last year. But that’s not all, as other key additions to the program include Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daugher and the original Mass Effect.

Microsoft has provided a description of all the titles that are being included in the program below. You’ll be able to play them all starting December 1st on Xbox One!

Gears of War 4

Jump into campaign solo or co-op and take on the role of J.D. Fenix, son to Marcus Fenix and Anya Stroud, as you and your band of Outsiders confront the Coalition of Ordered Governments, battle the impending Swarm, and unravel the mystery of Marcus Fenix’ last 25 years. And that’s just in the single-player campaign – there is more excitement to be found in multiplayer or Horde mode. As an added bonus, The Coalition is kicking off December with a double XP incentive

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

THQ Nordic’s third-person action adventure journey based on the lore of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. You play the horseman War, and you are tasked with venturing out from The Scalding Gallow to explore and discover new lands, weapons, enemies, and abilities. The Endwar has begun on Earth, inciting a great battle between angels, demons, and man. Only War can break the Seventh Seal and finally restore order to the realm.



Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

The legendary detective is back with five cases to investigate, as well as a host of additional personal, professional, and moral hurdles to overcome along the way. Use your detective powers to collect all the evidence and solve each puzzle as you bring peace and security back to the streets of London.



This War of Mine: The Little Ones

This War of Mine is equal parts strategy and survival, requiring you to take on the role of a bystander to war and scavenge for resources, ration supplies, and try (oft unsuccessfully) to avoid the perils of war. This War of Mine is a demanding game covering a very sobering topic and one you are not likely to forget anytime soon.



Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

Lacrosse is a fast-paced, action-packed sport requiring keen strategy and tactical precision and CPL 16 delivers pace and excitement reminiscent of the real thing. If you’re new to Lacrosse, jump into the Lacrosse Academy to develop and polish your skills. From there, play pickup in Quick Match (solo or competitive multiplayer) or start your sure-to-be-illustrious journey in career mode. With CPL 16, create your own characters, build your own teams and forge your LAX dynasty from the ground up.



Mega Man 10

Mega Man 10, the last and final installment in the legendary platforming saga, allows you to assume the role of either Mega Man or Proto Man and take on classic boss battles with Blade Man, Chill Man, Sheep Man, and more! Mega Man may seem fun and simple, but it can be a very challenging test of your skills. Struggling with your stealth? Play through the main story or jump into Challenge Mode, where you can polish your abilities in 88 different mini-games.



Mass Effect

In Mass Effect, we follow the story of Commander Shepard, a 22nd-century soldier assuming the tiny little mission of… saving the entire universe from a super race of ill-intentioned, mighty mechs. Choose from six different classes and up-level your character as you seek out and complete combat missions, resource gathering expeditions, and other side quests.

You can get the Game Pass service on Xbox One right now.