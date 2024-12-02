Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Next Big Game After Indiana Jones

It appears the next big Xbox Game Pass game after Indiana Jones and the Great Circle drops on December 9 has leaked, courtesy of Amazon Fire TV stick. So far, Microsoft has only confirmed two Xbox Game Pass games for December. One of these games is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle being added on December 9 and the other is Overthrown on December 5. The former is obviously a major release, and a major day-one offer from the subscription service. But surely there are more than just two games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December.

Bolstering this suspicion is a new leak that has been shared over on Reddit. Taking to the “Gaming” Reddit page, one user revealed that a game currently not in Xbox Game Pass has shown as Xbox Game Pass compatible via Amazon Fire TV Stick. The game in question is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

It is possible this is nothing more than error, especially since the link redirects to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. However, what it is more likely is this a leak. If so, it wouldn’t be the first time an Xbox Game Pass game has leaked in this fashion. More than this, as an Activision game, it is only a matter of time it makes its way to Xbox Game Pass considering Microsoft now owns Activision-Blizzard. In other words, it has always been a matter of if, not when Activision games like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time are added.

For now, take this leak with a grain of salt like any leak. So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As for the game, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released in 2020 as the eighth mainline installment in the Crash Bandicoot series. Its Metacritic scores range from 80 to 86, with variance coming down to platform.

“Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!”

