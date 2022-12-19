Xbox Game Pass Losing 9 More Games Before 2023

Xbox Game Pass is about to lose nine more games before 2023 arrives in under two weeks. This past week alone, Xbox's popular subscription platform lost 11 titles across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. One of those titles that exited happened to be Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which is considered one of the best overall games on Xbox. And while Game Pass subscribers might already be saddened by some of these previous losses, the upcoming slate of departures contains some other heavy hitters.

Leaving on the final day of 2022, Xbox will be pulling nine more games off of the current Game Pass library. As expected, this will be the final round of losses that Xbox Game Pass will suffer this year and should shortly be met by a new, mysterious round of additions to kick off 2023. All in all, these titles that are leaving Game Pass are quite diverse when it comes to playstyle and includes games from the action, adventure, strategy, and puzzle genres.

Here's every game that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 31st:

Scarlet Nexus

Outer Wild

The Pedestrian

Gorogoa

Tropico 6

Secret Neighbor

Immortal Realms

Embr

Iron Harvest

Per usual, if you're worried about losing access to any of these Game Pass titles, you could always buy these games outright. One of the lesser-known perks of Xbox Game Pass is that it makes titles that are presently available on the service purchasable at a 20% discount. With this in mind, if you want to ensure that any of these games stay in your Xbox digital library for the long haul, they could be worth picking up before the end of the year as this discount will be in play for anyone with an active Game Pass membership.

Are you upset to see any of these forthcoming losses for Xbox Game Pass? Or are you more than fine with losing out on all of these games in question? Share your own thoughts with me either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.