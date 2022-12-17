Xbox Game Pass Loses One of Top 10 Xbox One Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC have lost access to one of the top 10 best Xbox One games of all time, according to Metacritic. On December 15, the broader Xbox Game Pass library shed not one, not two, but 11 games. And one of these games is the second highest-rated RPG on the console, again according to Metacritic.

According to Metacritic, the highest-rated Xbox One game is Red Dead Redemption 2. Behind the open-world western are the following nine games making up the top 10: Grand Theft Auto V, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Celeste, Resident Evil 2, Inside, Forza Horizon 4, Divinity Original Sin II, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Right now, a couple of these games are available via Xbox Game Pass, but Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is no longer as of December 15.

Developed and published by Square Enix, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is an RPG that was released in 2017. Over on Metacritic, the Xbox One version has a 92, which makes it the 10th highest-rated game on the platform ever released, above the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Overwatch, Dead Cells, and many other critically-acclaimed games.

"The ultimate edition of the latest major entry in the legendary RPG series," reads an official description of the game. "Embark upon an epic adventure as The Luminary: the chosen one in a world that vows to hunt him down. The Luminary and his unique band of loyal companions work together to survive an onslaught of ne'er-do-wells and overthrow the dark forces that plot to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos. Explore the massive world of Dragon Quest and awaken your power in this can't-miss adventure!"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.