Xbox Game Pass New Games Include GOTY Contender

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, including one Game of the Year contender. Better yet, both games are available on all platforms that support Xbox Game Pass, which is to say PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, both also support the Cloud. This may seem like a given, but most weeks, when new games are added, this isn’t the case.

As for the aforementioned Game of the Year contender, it’s It Takes Two, the newest game from Josef Fares and his team Hazelight. Right now, It Takes Two is not only a multi-million seller, but it’s one of the highest-rated games of the year, making it a contender for GOTY alongside games like Returnal, Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank, and Hitman 3.

Below, you can read more about It Takes Two, and the other new game. Accompanying this is also a trailer for each game.

It Takes Two: “Embark on the craziest journey of your life in It Takes Two, a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship.”

Kill It With Fire: “The spider – mankind’s most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it’s time to fight back! Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path! To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin’ smushed by stuff…pretty much anything, really. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy – first you’ve gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your target’s location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It’s the only way to be sure.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.