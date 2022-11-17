New Xbox Game Pass Games Include 4th Highest-Rated Game This Year

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have not one, not two, not three, but four new games to enjoy, including the fourth highest-rated new release this year. Unfortunately, two of these games are limited to PC users, while one is limited to console users. In other words, only one of the four games has come to all versions of the subscription service.

The most notable game is NORCO, which boasts an 89 on Metacritic, making it the joint highest-rated new 2022 release with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and I Was a Teenager Exorcist. The only new 2022 games ahead of it are Elden Ring, God of War Raganrok, and Rogue Legacy 2.

Below, you can check out all four new games. That said, it's important to remember these are not permanent additions. How long each is available via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft doesn't say, but as long as each game is, each is also available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.

NORCO: "NORCO is a Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother's death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans."

Dune: Spice Wars: "A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert's groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis."

LAPIN: "LAPIN is a 2D platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Five rabbits used to live under a park, but construction forced them to leave their beloved hole. Players need to help Liebe and her friends to explore the world with precise control. Hop on to the end of the adventure!"

Ghostlore: "Ghostlore is an 'Eastpunk' Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG's such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore features a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and beautiful 2D isometric art."