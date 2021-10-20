Xbox Game Pass New Games Include One of This Year’s Most Popular Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have new games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. One of these games has been added via the PC version of the subscription service, another has been added via Cloud, and the third and final game has been added to all versions of the subscription service. How long any of these games will be available via Xbox Game Pass remains to be seen, but the new additions include one of this year’s most popular games, with that game being Outriders, which has been added to the PC version.

The new Cloud game is none other than Battlefield 4, which subscribers need no introduction to. Meanwhile, the third and final game that’s been added to all forms of the subscription service no matter what platform you’re on is Into the Pit, a retro first-person shooter with rogue-like elements that just released this week.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Outriders: “Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.”

Into the Pit: “A fast-paced retro-FPS roguelite! As a member of a family of lore-hunting mystics you are summoned to a cursed village, drawn by rumors of a demonic portal. Dark magics have overwhelmed the village, It’s up to you to rescue the survivors, grow your powers, and journey forth Into the Pit.”

Battlefield 4: “Battlefield 4 Premium Edition gives you new maps, modes, and more in one simple package. Complete challenging assignments to unlock new weapons. Dominate tactical challenges in a huge interactive environment – demolish buildings shielding your enemies, lead an assault from the back of a gun boat, or make a little C4 go a long way. In massive 64-player battles, use all your resources and play to your strengths to carve your own path to victory.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service, click here.