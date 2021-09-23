Xbox Game Pass Updated With Four New Games, Including Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with four new games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. Of the four games, each and every single one of them has been added to the PC version of the subscription services. Meanwhile, console and cloud users can only enjoy three of the four games. Thankfully for those on console and PC, the most notable addition, the brand new release that just dropped today, is one of these three games.

If you haven’t booted up Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll be pleased to know four games have been added, including Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. In addition to Sable, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate have been updated with the following three games: Subnautica: Below Zero, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, and Tainted Grail: Conquest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about all four new games as well check out a trailer of each game:

Sable: “Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.”

Subnautica: Below Zero: “Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Below Zero is set two years after the original Subnautica. Return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up. Survive by building habitats, crafting tools, & diving deeper into the world of Subnautica.”

Tainted Grail: Conquest: “A unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building Roguelike and an RPG game. Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon.”

Lost Words: Beyond the Page: “An atmospheric narrative adventure written by Rhianna Pratchett. Set between the pages of a diary and a fantasy story where you run on words and use them to interact with the world around you.”

As always, each game is also now available to purchase with a 20 percent discount, and this will remain the case, for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as long each game remains in the subscription service. That said, it’s unclear how long any of these games will stick around.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively — are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on all things Xbox, click here.