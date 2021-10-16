Xbox Game Pass Games Update Leaves Subscribers Disappointed

A new Xbox Game Pass update has added one new game, but removed four others. As it has done many times, Microsoft has added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a brand-new release. Unfortunately, this new release, while highly anticipated by some, isn’t very good. If you haven’t checked out the new games section of the subscription service, it’s been updated with The Good Life, the newest game from Swery and his studio White Owls Inc, which, according to Metacritic, isn’t great. Over on the review aggregation website, it currently boasts scores ranging from 45 to 62, depending on the platform.

“Journalist Naomi Hayward is drowning in debt and is at the end of her rope. Having accepted a request from The Morning Bell newspaper to ‘uncover the mystery of a small English town,’ Naomi finds herself far from her home in New York, in Rainy Woods,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Upon beginning her investigation, Naomi – camera in hand – soon discovers an inexplicable phenomenon in which the townspeople transform into cats and dogs as night falls… Then, as just she’s looking into that particular mystery, a murder occurs… Join her as she attempts to reveal the truth about Rainy Woods.”

Getting a less-than-stellar new game is far from a bad update, but it’s not the whole update. Xbox Game Pass has also lost the following four games today: Katana Zero, Gonner 2, ScourgeBringer, and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition. By themselves, these aren’t the most notable departures, but when they all say goodbye to the subscription service at the same time, it’s a far more notable event.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things Xbox, click here.