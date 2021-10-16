Xbox Makes Popular PS2 Game Free for Limited Time

Xbox — via Xbox Live Gold, and courtesy of Games With Gold — has made a popular PS2 game free for a limited time on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series S. In other words, if you own any modern or somewhat modern or even a not-so-modern Xbox console and have an Xbox Live Gold subscription, you can now download and play one of the best PS2 games for “free.” More specifically, and for a limited time, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, via Games With Gold, can download the Xbox 360 version of Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, which is playable on all Xbox consoles after the Xbox 360 via backward compatibility.

For those that don’t know: Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is, contrary to what some think, a mainline installment in the Resident Evil series that debuted back in 2000 on the SEGA Dreamcast. That said, the survival-horror game from Capcom is known by many for being a PS2 game, a platform it came to a year later. In 2003, it then came to the Nintendo GameCube, and would go on to migrate to the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011. While not the most popular entry in the series, it’s one of the highest-rated, earning a 94 on Metacritic. And now it’s free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It has been three months since the destruction of Raccoon City,” reads a very old-sounding official blurb of the game. “Claire Redfield travels to Europe in search of her brother. Claire infiltrates the Paris laboratory of Umbrella Corporation, but is captured after a heated gunfight. The captured Claire is then sent to Rockfort Island, but shortly after her arrival the island is attacked! Amidst the chaos, a horde of zombies is released! Can Claire escape the horrors of the island?”

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is free via Games With Gold until the end of the month, and it’s not the only game that was made free today through the service. 2017’s Hover from Midgar Studio, Fusty Game, and Dear Villagers has also been made free. While not as popular or acclaimed as Resident Evil Code: Veronica X, it has a similar nostalgic element to it. As you can see in the trailer below, it’s clearly inspired by Jet Set Radio and Jet Set Radio Future.

“Experience the thrills of a fast-paced single and multiplayer parkour game,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Join the rebellion and deride the security forces of an anti-leisure tyranny. Rise up to the many challenges of a futuristic open world. Assemble your team, enhance your gear and perform incredible tricks and combos.”

While Resident Evil Code: Veronica X is only free to download until the end of the month, Hover is free to download until November 15. As always, once you download each game, they are yours to keep as long as you maintain an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold.