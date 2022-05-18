New Xbox Game Pass Game Has a 91 on Metacritic

✖

Xbox Game Pass added several new games this week, including one that boasts a 91 on Metacritic. 2015 seems like it was just yesterday, but it was seven years ago. Despite this, many of the year's best games are still talked about to this day. In 2015, the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Bloodborne, Metal Gear Solid 5, Undertale, Fallout 4, Until Dawn, Fallout Shelter, Star Wars Battlefront, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Rocket League as well as Her Story. It's the latter of these games that's been added to Xbox Game Pass this week.

From the mind of Sam Barlow -- the creator of Silent Hill: Origins and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories -- Her Story isn't as unique now in 2022, but when it was released in 2015, as the indie scene was really getting off the ground, it caught many by surprise and its novelty was a big reason it earned critical acclaim. Over on Metacritic, the highest-rated version boasts a very impressive 91.

"Her Story is the award-winning video game from Sam Barlow, creator of Silent Hill: Shattered Memories and Aisle. A crime fiction game with non-linear storytelling, Her Story revolves around a police database full of live-action video footage. It stars Viva Seifert, actress and one half of the band Joe Gideon and the Shark."

The game's official description continues: "Her Story sits you in front of a mothballed desktop computer that's logged into a police database of video footage. The footage covers seven interviews from 1994 in which a British woman is interviewed about her missing husband. Explore the database by typing search terms, watch the clips where she speaks those words, and piece together her story."

Unfortunately, the game is not available on console, which means its Xbox Game Pass stint is limited to PC. Meanwhile, how long this stint will last, we don't know, as Microsoft does not divulge this information. What we do know is that it's now available to buy with a 20 percent discount to all subscribers and this will remain active as long as it's available via the subscription service.