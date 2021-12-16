Xbox Game Pass Quietly Loses Six Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just lost six different games across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. By themselves, none of the six games are of the utmost consequence, but all together they make up a big loss for subscribers. In fact, it’s not often these many games leave the subscription service on a single day.

As always, there’s no word when or if any of these games will return. Typically, games don’t return after leaving Xbox Game Pass, and when they do, there’s a considerable amount of time between these two dates. Meanwhile, because each game is gone — or at least going to be gone any second — the 20 percent discount for each game iis either gone or about to vanished.

Below, you can check out a trailer for each game and read more about each game leaving the subscription service:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan: “The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister… Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Who will you save? Don’t. Play. Alone.”

Unto the End: “Unto The End is a challenging combat adventure game in the style of a cinematic platformer. The story is simple: get home to your family. Master read-react combat in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to trade and use items. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home?”

Guacamelee! 2: “Head back to the Mexiverse in this long-awaited sequel to the smash hit Guacamelee! Uppercut your way to victory across stunning new hand-crafted levels. Featuring a dense and colorful world, new luchador moves, sassy new bosses, twice the enemies, and 300% more chickens!”

Beholder Complete Edition: “You’re a state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country. Place listening devices, steal and sneak into your tenants’ apartments. Use what you uncovered to report anyone capable of plotting against the state. You MUST! But WILL you?”

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: “Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a brand-new 2.5D platformer from some of the key creative talent behind ‘Donkey Kong Country’. As the colourful buddy duo you must tackle a series of stunning, 2.5D levels and explore a puzzling 3D Overworld rich with secrets and surprises!”

Wilmot’s Warehouse: “Wilmot’s Warehouse is a puzzle game about keeping a warehouse running in tip-top shape. Just remember where you put everything, because when the service hatch opens, you’ll need to find the things people want quickly, in order to earn the coveted Performance Stars.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively.