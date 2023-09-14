New Xbox Game Pass Game Gives Xbox Fans Their Own Bloodborne

A new Xbox Game Pass game is releasing soon, and it's being likened to Bloodborne, though its Metacritic scores suggest it's not quite as good as the PlayStation exclusive. For whatever reason, PlayStation and FromSoftware can't seem to come together and give PlayStation fans one of their number one requests: Bloodborne 2. The game still hasn't even been brought to PS5 or PC either. What's going on with the series, we don't know, but it's left a hole for other teams to attempt filling, which brings us to Lies of P from Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio; a game that wears its Bloodborne inspiration on its sleeve.

How long the game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. This information has not been provided by any of the relevant parties. What do we know is the moment the game releases on September 19 it will be available via the subscription service, regardless of the tier.

Review:

"In a year that is fit to bursting with Game of the Year contenders, Lies of P grabs you by the throat and demands that you place it on the list," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "This feels like the spiritual successor to Bloodborne, and if you had sold this as a sequel to the FromSoftware story, you could get away with it. If you're a fan of Soulsborne and want to add a spice of rewarding difficulty to your gaming career, you must check out Lies of P.

Comicbook.com Rating - 4.5/5

Metacritic Rating - 81 – 84

(Photo: Neowiz)

About + Trailer

"You are a puppet created by Geppetto who's caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city's elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself."

