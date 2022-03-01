Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Sequel to Critically-Acclaimed Title

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate technically have two new games, though one of these games is already available through the subscription service on other platforms. This game is Microsoft Flight Simulator, which has been added to the Cloud version of the subscription service. The other new game is FAR: Changing Tides, a sequel to 2018’s FAR: Lone Sails, which has a Metacritic score that peaks at 88, depending on the platform. So far, its sequel has scores that range from 75 to 80, again, depending on the platform.

Microsoft Flight Simulator being an Xbox Game Studios game is a permanent addition, which means it has a permanent 20 percent discount for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The other game isn’t this, which means a temporary addition with a temporary 20 percent discount that is contingent on it being in the Xbox Game Pass library.

Below, you can check out both new games or, in other words, descriptions and trailers for each game:

FAR: Changing Tides (Console, Cloud, and PC): “An atmospheric vehicle adventure that follows the emotional journey of a boy and his ship as he embarks on a voyage to find a new home. Sail stormy waters, dive unknown depths, and explore forgotten ruins in a beautifully realized, flooded world. Expanding on the desolate setting seen in FAR: Lone Sails, Changing Tides swaps sun-scorched, dusty planes for stormy skies and high seas. With new environments, puzzles, and ship mechanics, the world of FAR: Changing Tides brings an exciting experience to fans of this beloved series and new players alike with a bigger, deeper challenge.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud): “Microsoft Flight Simulator is the next generation of one of the most beloved simulation franchises. From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and stunning aircraft in an incredibly realistic world. Create your flight plan and fly anywhere on the planet. Enjoy flying day or night and face realistic, challenging weather conditions.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and everything else Xbox — including not just the latest news and deals, but the latest rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation — click here.