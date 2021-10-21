New Xbox Game Pass Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have been updated today with three new games, and one of these games isn’t even out yet. Unfortunately, some of these new additions are platform specific. For example, the new game that isn’t even out yet but that’s been added via Game Preview is Everspace 2, which is currently in early access, and which is now playable for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers. Meanwhile, if you’re on console or cloud, you have more anime in the form of Dragon Ball FighterZ. And then there’s Echo Generation, which is available on all versions of the subscription service and which is notable because it’s a brand new release that just released today.

None of these games come the way of Xbox Game Studios, which means none of them are permanent additions to the Xbox Game Pass. Yet, we don’t know how long any will be sticking around. What we do know is that as long as each is available via the subscription service, each is also available to purchase for a 20 percent discount, if you’re a subscriber, of course.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about each new Xbox Game Pass game and check out a trailer of each game as well:

Dragon Ball FighterZ: “Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high-end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.”

Everspace 2: “Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with worthwhile exploration in space and on planets, tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting. Experience a thoughtful sci-fi story, set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and perils.”

Echo Generation: “Echo Generation is a turn-based adventure game with a supernatural twist. Strange things are afoot in Maple Town: A mysterious crash leads you on a spooky adventure through your hometown. Battle monsters, complete quests and unearth secrets to reveal a conspiracy that transcends time.”

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via the Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the growing subscription service and all things Xbox, click here. In the most recent and related news, a new Xbox Series X update was released today and it surprised users with not one, but two long-awaited features.