Xbox Game Pass Reportedly Considering Multiple New Tiers

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Xbox Game Pass will be getting a new tier in September, alongside a new pricing structure. It seems Microsoft is not done tampering with the service, as Windows Central is reporting that the company is considering multiple additional tiers for the service. These new tiers will aim to appeal to different subsets of users. Notably, one of the tiers being considered would be dedicated solely to Cloud Gaming. If this tier happens, it would be cheaper than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and is meant to appeal to those that have no interest in purchasing an Xbox console.

One of the other tiers Microsoft is reportedly considering is a Friends and Family plan. Xbox tested a Friends and Family plan in some regions last year, but nothing has been heard about it since. Apparently, this option is not dead, and Microsoft is looking at ways to make it more financially feasible. Last but not least, Windows Central claims that Xbox is looking into an ad-based tier, similar to those offered through subscription services like Netflix and Hulu.

At this time, readers should keep in mind that none of these tiers have been officially announced, and they should be taken with a grain of salt; even if these tiers are being considered, it doesn’t mean we’ll ever see them happen. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if we see some or all of them offered. Microsoft is clearly looking for ways to expand Game Pass as a service. Xbox has really been struggling to sell consoles in this current generation, but if Microsoft can get people to pay for Game Pass on a monthly basis without buying a system, that could be a workaround.

It remains to be seen whether Cloud Gaming represents the future for Game Pass, but it’s easy to see how Microsoft is laying the groundwork. The best evidence is the company’s recent partnership with Amazon, which could convince more users to try Game Pass through their Fire Stick. If that’s successful enough, an all Cloud Gaming tier would be a no-brainer. As for the other reported tiers, we’ll have to wait and see.

