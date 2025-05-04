Xbox One Classic Is #1 on Xbox Game Pass Charts 11 Years Later

An Xbox One game from 2014 is currently the #1 most-played game on the Xbox Game Pass Standard charts 11 years later. The game in question, a Ubisoft title, was recently added to Xbox Game Pass alongside a new update that added 60 FPS to the game on current-gen consoles. For Xbox fans, specifically, this means the game runs at 60 FPS for the first time on console if you have an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. While a meaningful update, it is not the biggest update, yet the game is currently outranking GTA 5, Diablo 3, A Plague Tale: Requeim, Anno 1800, and more for the #1 spot on the Xbox Game Pass Standard charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Far Cry 4 from Ubisoft Montreal. While Far Cry 5 is the best-selling installment in the series, and while Far Cry 3 the most critically-acclaimed and beloved installment, Far Cry 4 is often viewed as the second best Far Cry game to date, behind only the aforementioned Far Cry 3. Considering this, it is not the biggest surprise to see so many interested in jumping back into the game 11 years later, but it is certainly a bit surprising considering it is not the biggest game in the franchise, nor the newest. To be fair to the other games it has topped though, Xbox Game Pass did market the addition quite a bit this past week.

As the name suggests, Far Cry 4 is the fourth mainline installment in the series. It hit back on November 18, 2024 via PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic scores between 80 and 85, with the variance coming down to platform. While a successor to Far Cry 3, and a predecessor to Far Cry 5, it has a standalone story. There is some lore continuity shared between the games, but it is very, very minimal.

“Hidden in the towering Himalayas lies Kyrat, a country steeped in tradition and violence. You are Ajay Ghale,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Traveling to Kyrat to fulfill your mother’s dying wish, you find yourself caught up in a civil war to overthrow the oppressive regime of dictator Pagan Min. Explore and navigate this vast open world, where danger and unpredictability lurk around every corner. Here, every decision counts, and every second is a story. Welcome to Kyrat.”

Play video

Those that decide to check out Far Cry 4 via Xbox Game Pass can do so with just an Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription. This means, unlike many notable Xbox Game Pass additions, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is not needed.

Once downloaded, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect a game that is about 18 to 30 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 50 hours with the Ubisoft game. As for long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft does not disclose. As long as it is available via the subscription service though, subscribers can purchase it with an exclusive 20 percent discount.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.