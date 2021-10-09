Is Xbox Game Pass getting a price cut? There’s been speculation for months that Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — which currently run at $10 and $15 a month, respectively — are set to get a price increase in the near future, likely to $15 and $20 a month. Yet, right now the speculation is whether or not a global price decrease is coming. It’s very rare for subscription services to decrease in price. They only ever increase in price over time. Yet, the price of the subscription service recently decreased in three different countries: Chile, Israel, and Hong Kong.

At the time, many assumed this decrease was due to market conditions in each specific country, and it sounds like this is a safe assumption. Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Jeff Grubb echoed this sentiment, noting it’s unlikely United States, Canada, and other regions will follow with their own price cut. Grubb didn’t completely rule out the possibility, but you’d assume if a global price cut was imminent, Grubb or the industry’s other insiders and leakers would have heard about it and relayed the information.

Grubb added to this, and in the process, seemingly suggests a price increase is also unlikely given that Xbox is more concerned with the long-term gains of dominating the video game subscription service than turning a profit with Xbox Game Pass, which it currently isn’t.

“Xbox has literally billions of dollars earmarked for acquiring content for Game Pass,” said Grubb. “So Game Pass is a long, long way from turning a profit. But as these cuts suggest, turning a profit is not a concern at all right now.”

At the moment of publishing, we don’t have a definitive answer on whether or not Xbox Game Pass is getting a price cut. It probably isn’t, and it also sounds like it’s not getting a price hike either. That said, for now, all of this is speculation, so take it with a grain of salt.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.