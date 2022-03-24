Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Gets Review Bombed

A new and popular Xbox Game Pass game is getting review bombed, or at least it was. More so than ever, gamers have turned to Metacritic and weaponized its user review system to voice their displeasure or sometimes simply to troll. The latest victim of the practice seems to have come out unscathed, but for a little bit, it wasn’t looking good for the new indie release. If you missed it, recently Xbox Game Pass added Tunic to its library. This was a day one release for the subscription service so it was notable. Amplifying this was the fact the game was reviewing well with critics. It currently sits at an 85 and 86 on Metacritic, depending on the platform. Its user review score isn’t this high though.

At the moment of writing this, the Xbox One version of the game has a 6.3 user score, which is up after dipping to a 5.7 at one point. The score would likely be lower than both of these scores if Metacritic wasn’t seemingly deleting some of these reviews blasting the game with a zero, which it’s known to do if it thinks said reviews aren’t genuine.

Now, it’s unclear why the game got an influx of negative user reviews, but the ones that still remain claim the game is “overhyped,” suggesting their zero review scores are some type of correction. Whatever the case, so far, it seems it’s been limited to the Xbox One version, as the PC and Xbox Series X|S versions have user Review scores of 7.6 and 7.9, respectively.

While on Metacritic the game is having some troubles, it’s not been having any issues on Steam, which has seen many review bombings in its day. On the PC digital storefront, the game boasts a “Very Positive” user review rating, with 92 percent of 1,102 reviews rating the game positively.

Developed by TUNIC Team and published by Finji, Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game that wears its Legend of Zelda inspiration on its sleeve.

“Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded in a ruined land, and armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.

