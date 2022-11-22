Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet

Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.

To coincide with the launch of Season 3, Xbox Game Pass has today added EA's Battlefield 2042 to play across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Released in late 2021, the most recent entry in the Battlefield franchise got off to quite a rough start when it arrived due to countless bugs and other troubles that were found with the game. Since that time, EA and DICE have continued to improve Battlefield 2042 through routine updates, but the title has still failed to find a major audience. So much so, in fact, that previous entries in the series like Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 have at times boasted higher player counts.

it's that time again. the time we tell you what games are available today pic.twitter.com/d5ZP7P15CI — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 22, 2022

The major caveat with Battlefield 2042 coming to Xbox Game Pass is that it's only available via the Ultimate tier of the service. Technically speaking, Battlefield 2042 today joined EA Play, which is a subscription service that is folded into Game Pass. Titles that are available through EA Play can only be accessed by those who have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. As such, if you're subbed to merely the baseline version of Game Pass for console or PC, you won't be able to download and play B2042 for yourself.

If you'd like to learn more about Battlefield 2042 and its new additions for Season 3, you can check out the official description of the game courtesy of EA and DICE below.

"Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.

Call the shots in Battlefield 2042 — Season 3: Escalation. Come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness, and dominate ground warfare with new technological weaponry, the EMKV90-TOR railgun tank, and Vault weapons. Deploy as new Specialist Zain and flush out enemies with his XM370A semi-automatic airburst rifle. Things are going to escalate quickly."