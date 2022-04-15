Xbox Game Pass Loses One of the Biggest Games It Added Last Year

Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC are losing four games today, and one game in three days on April 18. One of these games is one of the biggest games added to the subscription service last year, but subscribers won’t mind its departure too much. The other four games, on the other hand, subscribers may not be too happy to see go.

Let’s get the “big” mystery game out of the way first. Today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are losing access to MLB The Show 21, which would be a big deal if MLB The Show 22 hadn’t already been added in its place. The other notable departure is The Long Dark, a popular survival game that has no replacement like MLB The Show 21. In fact, the survival genre is generally underrepresented on Xbox Game Pass. The other two games leaving today are Pathway and Rain on Your Parade. Meanwhile, the game leaving on April 18 is F1 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the four games leaving today, subscribers are losing access to the 20 percent discount on purchase. Meanwhile, the 20 percent discount on F1 2019 is only available until April 18.

The chances any of these games get added back at a late date are slim as this right is typically withheld for popular games that warrant the double-dip. The only game here that may still be played in a few years is The Long Dark, so of the five games, it’s probably the one with a chance of one day returning.

Xbox Game Pass is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC in two tiers, one being $10 a month and the other being $15 a month. This second tier comes with EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and some special "perks."