Xbox Game Pass Gets New Award-Winning Square Enix Game

Xbox Game Pass has added another notable title to the ever-expanding subscription platform, this time in the form of an award-winning game from publisher Square Enix. Over the past month, Square Enix has been bringing a handful of different titles to Xbox Game Pass, notably with the addition of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, the Japan-based publisher is taking that partnership one step further and is adding another title that launched in 2021 to the service.

As of this moment, Life Is Strange: True Colors is available to download for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The latest entry in the long-running narrative-driven series has come to both Game Pass verticals, which means that those on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC can look to play it for themselves.

“Alex Chen has long suppressed her ‘curse’: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras,” says the official description of Life Is Strange: True Colors from Square Enix. “When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.”

As mentioned, Life Is Strange: True Colors has gone on to win a number of different awards since it launched last year. Some of those accolades include the award for Best Storytelling at the Golden Joystick Awards and the Games for Impact honor at The Game Awards. Even though True Colors wasn’t one of the highest-rated titles of last year in terms of critical reception, it has been lauded by many as having incredibly strong writing and characters. It’s also widely considered as one of the best Life Is Strange games that Square Enix has released so far.

