Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.

As of today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can look to download and play Insurgency: Sandstorm. First released back in 2018, Sandstorm is the sequel to 2014's Insurgency and is a tactical first-person shooter. Although it might not be as popular as other titles in the same genre, Sandstorm has found a consistent audience over the years which has allowed it to continue to remain relevant. It's addition to Xbox Game Pass comes on the console and cloud tiers of the service, which means it can primarily be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and cloud-compatible devices.

While Insurgency: Sandstorm one be the most notable addition to Game Pass today, as mentioned, it's not the only new arrival. Soccer Story is available across console, PC, and cloud versions of Game Pass and actually joins the service on the same day as its general launch. Although it remains to be seen how the title is received by fans and critics, it seems like it has the potential to be a sleeper hit, especially for those who enjoy sports games.

If you'd like to learn more about these Xbox Game Pass titles, you can find trailers and descriptions for each down below.

Insurgency: Sandstorm

"Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical FPS based on lethal close quarters combat and objective-oriented multiplayer gameplay. Sequel to the indie breakout FPS Insurgency, Sandstorm is reborn, improved, expanded, and bigger in every way. Experience the intensity of modern combat where skill is rewarded, and teamwork wins the fight. Prepare for a hardcore depiction of combat with deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery, and HDR audio putting the fear back into the genre."

Soccer Story

"Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you'll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of different sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and sometimes use your brain just as much as your balls In a world that has long forgotten The Beautiful Game, can you remind them why soccer is top of the table, and best the most formidable teams, including the local toddlers and a group of sharks?"