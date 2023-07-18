Xbox Game Pass Adding Celeste & 6 More Games Soon

Wave 2 of Xbox Game Pass games for July was revealed today with Xbox set to add Celeste and six more games over the course of the next week or so. As usual, some of those will be day-one releases that’ll come straight to Xbox Game Pass at launch, and all of them will be available through a mix of console, PC, and cloud gaming releases. The first of the new wave of games are out right now with two new games available to play today while the last of them, Celeste, will be available right at the start of August.

While seven new games were revealed today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers technically have nine to look forward to since two previously confirmed games have been added today. The Wave 2 games include Techtonica, Toem, Maquette, Figment 2: Creed Valley, The Wandering Village, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Venba, and Celeste. Of those, Techtonica,Toem, and The Cave are the ones that can be played today. Those details and more can be found below in the schedule of when these games will be added:

Xbox Game Pass Games: Wave 2 for July 2023

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

The Cave (Cloud and Console) – Available today

Maquette (Console and PC) – July 19

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25

Venba (Console and PC) – July 31

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

Of the new games being added, Celeste is certainly a highlight, though it’s not exactly a stranger to Xbox Game Pass. The 2D platformer was previously part of Xbox Game Pass but was removed back in 2021. It’s got a 94 rating on Metacritic, so if you missed out on it the first time around, you’ll have your chance to make up for that on August 1st.

https://twitter.com/XboxGamePass/status/1681288173245321217?s=20

But before you sign up for or renew your Xbox Game Pass membership to play any of these games this month or next, you might want to make sure you’re caught up on the Xbox Game Pass news about the membership tiers changing. Xbox Live Gold is going away with Xbox Game Pass Core set to replace it, so there will soon be another option for subscribers to choose from.