Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Have One Day to Get Free Game (And Keep For Good)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been given a rare opportunity to download a game and keep it for good, but this deal only lasts one day. While Game Pass features an extensive catalog of games that subscribers can access at any point, there’s no guarantee that these titles will stick around for the long haul. Outside of the games that come from Xbox’s first-party studios, other additions to Game Pass eventually exit the service after a certain period of time, which means that subscribers can’t always play these titles forever. Luckily, this rule has finally changed today when it comes to one game from EA.

As of this moment, Battlefield 1 can be obtained at no cost whatsoever thanks to a new offer on the Microsoft Store. Released in 2017, Battlefield 1 took the series to the era of World War I and has gone on to be one of the most popular entries that the franchise has ever seen. While it’s pretty dated at this point, BF1 can be obtained for free to those who have EA Play memberships. This promo will only run for today, December 17th, though, and then will come to an end.

So how does this tie in with Xbox Game Pass? Well, for those who are perhaps unaware or simply forgot, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions also come with access to EA Play. This is why the Game Pass catalog is often filled with numerous different titles from EA as they are added to the Xbox service thanks to its crossover with EA Play. As such, whether you’re subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play, this new offer for Battlefield 1 will be claimable for all for a little under 24 hours. Be sure to act quickly if you want to add it to your own Xbox library.

Battlefield 1

“Battlefield 1 takes you back to The Great War, WW1, where new technology and worldwide conflict changed the face of warfare forever. Take part in every battle, control every massive vehicle, and execute every maneuver that turns an entire fight around. The whole world is at war – see what’s beyond the trenches.

Features