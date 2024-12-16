Xbox Report Reveals Major Xbox Series X Exclusive Delayed to 2026

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S may have just lost an exclusive gaming releasing in 2025, because according to a new report, it has been delayed to 2026. The game in question was never confirmed to release in 2025, unlike some other releases such as Avowed or Fable. However, there was an expectation it could release next year, and internally it was apparently aiming to do as much. However, it has since been internally delayed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes the way of Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, a fairly reliable industry insider who has been off the mark in the past, but has typically proven reputable. Unfortunately, Grubb is missing some key information, which is what the game is. He assumes it may be Perfect Dark, but this has not been confirmed to him. All he has heard is that it is an Xbox game previously aiming to release in 2025, has since been delayed to 2026. However, its 2025 release date was never publicly confirmed, which rules out every game officially slated for a 2025 release.

If the game is Perfect Dark, it is not very surprising to hear it has been pushed back to 2026. The game has had a troubled development since its announcement in 2020, which is why Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was brought in to help Xbox studio The Initiative on the game. The game only resurfaced back in the summer, so the idea it could release in 2025 never seemed a likely proposition. A 2026 release date, or even later, seems more plausible.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here a rumor, but it is laced with speculation and uncertainty. At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not commented on the rumor in any capacity. We do not anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For all of our previous and extensive Xbox coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.