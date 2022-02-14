Xbox Game Pass Adds 2 New Games for Valentine’s Day

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to coincide with Valentine’s Day this year. While these games in question don’t have anything to actually do with the holiday, their arrival on the Xbox subscription platform happens to be a nice gift for those who are looking to feel loved this year. Perhaps the best part about Xbox adding two new titles to Xbox Game Pass today though is that those who subscribe to any tier of the service (whether than be Xbox Game Pass for console/PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) will be able to reap these benefits.

The two titles that have today rolled out for Xbox Game Pass are that of Ark: Survival Evolved and Infernax. Ark is a game that has been a beloved survival game over the years, and although it’s a bit older at this point, the version that has been added to Game Pass is the Ultimate Survivor Edition, which means that it bundles everything together in one package. Infernax, on the other hand, is a new indie sidescrolling action game that comes with a fantastic sense of style.

Although Ark might be the most popular title of these two, Infernax being added to Game Pass is pretty special in its own way. Specifically, today happens to be the game’s launch date in a general sense, which means it has come to Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its availability. So if you’re someone who was already interested in playing Infernax, now you can do so without having to buy the game outright.

If you’d like to learn more about both of these new games on Xbox Game Pass, you can find a description of each below to go along with a trailer that highlights what they entail.

Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition (Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud): “Stranded on the shores of a mysterious island, you must learn to survive. Use your cunning to kill or tame the primeval creatures roaming the land, and encounter other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”

Infernax (Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud): “Infernax is the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic. Uncover the mysteries of the curse and face the consequences of your actions.”