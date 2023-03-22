Xbox Game Pass Finally Getting New Release Following 2022 Delay

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are finally going to soon get a new game that was previously slated to hit the subscription platform in 2022. While some new releases on Xbox Game Pass tend to be surprise-announced right before their arrival, other titles are revealed for the service well in advance. Now, one of those games that Microsoft previously informed subscribers that they would be getting in late 2022 is now set to arrive following a roughly three-month delay.

As of next week on March 30th, Infinite Guitars will finally be coming to Xbox Game Pass across its console, PC, and cloud tiers. Initially, Infinite Guitars was poised to launch onto Game Pass in the final month of 2022, but publisher Humble Games announced that it would instead be pushed back to the early part of 2023. Fortunately, this delay didn't end up changing the rhythm title's release plans when it comes to hitting Xbox Game Pass on the same day of its formal launch.

"The metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them!" says the official description of Infinite Guitars. "Gather up your party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack."

coming soon to a screen near youhttps://t.co/o30fMBBR0r pic.twitter.com/lSa69iZyjv — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 21, 2023

Although Infinite Guitars is one of the next big titles landing on Xbox Game Pass, it's not the only game hitting the service in the coming week. Rolling out on March 28th, MLB The Show 23 will also be coming to Game Pass on the same day as its worldwide launch. Game Pass subscribers have become accustomed to getting each new MLB The Show installment over the past few years, so this isn't necessarily a big surprise. Still, it's great to see that Microsoft is continuing to bring the best baseball series around to Game Pass year after year.

Are you someone that has patiently been waiting for Infinite Guitars to hit Xbox Game Pass? And if so, will you be downloading and playing it for yourself in the coming week? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.