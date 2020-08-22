Here's Every Great Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving Soon
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing some great games soon, including arguably the best game you can currently play on Game Pass. More specifically, the pair of services are losing eight games total between today and September 7. Seven of these are on the Xbox One version of the subscription service, while only one is on the PC version.
Of these eight games, six of them are leaving at the end of the month on August 31. The other two -- including Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 -- will leave on September 7. As always, these aren't permanent departures, but it's not often games leave the service only to return at a later date. If this does happen, there's likely going to be a serious separation between the exit date and the date of return.
Below, you can check out all eight of these games, loosely organized by how relevant they are:
Red Dead Redemption 2
Description: America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.
Platforms: Console
LEAVING ON SEPTEMBER 7
Creature in the Well
Description: Creature in the Well is a top-down, pinball-inspired, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler. As the last remaining BOT-C unit, venture deep into a desert mountain to restore power to an ancient facility, haunted by a desperate Creature. Uncover and upgrade powerful gear in order to free the city of Mirage from a deadly sandstorm.
Platforms: Console and PC
LEAVING ON AUGUST 31
NBA 2K20
Description: NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, ground breaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture.
Platforms: Console
LEAVING ON SEPTEMBER 7
Other Games Leaving Soon
- Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 -- August 31 -- Console
- Metro: Last Light Redux -- August 31 -- Console
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut -- August 31 -- Console
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 -- August 31 -- Console
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.