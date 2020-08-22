Here's Every Great Xbox Game Pass Game Leaving Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are losing some great games soon, including arguably the best game you can currently play on Game Pass. More specifically, the pair of services are losing eight games total between today and September 7. Seven of these are on the Xbox One version of the subscription service, while only one is on the PC version.

Of these eight games, six of them are leaving at the end of the month on August 31. The other two -- including Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 -- will leave on September 7. As always, these aren't permanent departures, but it's not often games leave the service only to return at a later date. If this does happen, there's likely going to be a serious separation between the exit date and the date of return.

Below, you can check out all eight of these games, loosely organized by how relevant they are: