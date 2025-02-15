Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 8 More Games in February

Game subscription models like Xbox Game Pass can be a great way for players to sample a wide variety of games. However, the downside is that those games could be removed from players’ libraries before they’ve finished them. February is bringing some bad news on that front for Game Pass subscribers. With seven games already set to depart on February 16th, Xbox Game Pass has revealed another list of games headed out before the month ends. Players will have two more weeks with these games before they’re removed from the catalog.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the titles previously announced, here are the eight additional games leaving Xbox Game Pass this February:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Man Eater

PAW Patrol World

Space Engineers

Gris

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny

Yazuka 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza fans won’t have a complete loss this february

For many gamers, the loss of two Yakuza titles at once is the biggest blow. With the new Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza game on the way, many fans have been revisiting these earlier titles. Thankfully, Pirate Yakuza comes out on February 20th, a good week before the other games will depart from Xbox Game Pass. As of now, it doesn’t look like the newest game will join the service, at least not on day one, but at least Yakuza fans will have something positive to look forward to as the games leave Game Pass.

Other notable losses this month include the compelling indie Gris, which has an emotional story players will want to finish before the game goes away on or around February 28th. Narrative driven games like this one are especially tough when it comes to a subscription model, as having access revoked can be a real cliffhanger. That said, Gris is relatively short, taking around 3.5 to 4 hours to finish for most players. So with the two week notice, most fans should be able to finish the story before the game leaves Game Pass.

This list of titles truly does have a number of beloved titles. Many fans are also saying a sad farewell to Wo Long, which features tough bosses that give even Elden Ring fans a run for their money. Some have already given up on the game due to its difficulty, but others would love to finish the game before it leaves Game Pass this February.

Xbox Game Pass loses Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty this february

While it’s a tough month when it comes to games removed from Xbox Game Pass, it’s not all bad news. Subscribers will be getting access to a few exciting new titles this February, including day-one release for Avowed. With so many good titles headed out this month, many players have big expectations for this day-one RPG release. As one Xbox Game Pass subscriber puts it, “Avowed better be pretty good to make up for losing all this stuff.” Thankfully, players already taking advantage of Early Access are loving the new RPG.

These games will leave just at the tail end of February. That means that, in addition to this month’s new additions, players should have the March Xbox Game Pass newcomers to look forward to as well. That list has not yet been revealed, but should follow close on the heels of this next round of departures.

Are you rushing to finish any of these Xbox Game Pass titles before they leave the service? Let us know in the comments!