Xbox Game Pass Games for May Revealed

Microsoft’s frequent teases about the next titles coming to the Xbox Game Pass service have led to Tuesday’s reveal that eight different games will be added throughout the month of May. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Black Desert headline the list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in May, though other colony-building games, tactical titles, and even a LEGO game make up the rest of the Xbox Game Pass additions.

A post on the Xbox Wire revealed the full plans for May’s Xbox Game Pass games, all of which can be seen listed below along with the dates that they’ll be added to the subscription service. If you’re unfamiliar with any of the games, you can find a quick summary of what they entail through the Xbox Wire’s post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wolfenstein II: The New Collossus (May 2nd)

Wargroove (May 2nd)

Surviving Mars (May 2nd)

Tacoma (May 9th)

Black Desert (May 9th)

For the King (May 10th)

The Surge (May 16th)

LEGO Batman 3 (May 16th)

The reveal of the Xbox Game Pass Games for May also made sense of some of Microsoft’s teasers it’s shared recently that led up to the announcement. The Xbox Game Pass Twitter account is known for previewing its plans through different teasers, and a few days ago, the name of the account was changed for a fill-in-the-blank game that tasked people with figuring out the teaser. Some people pointed out that the name of the protagonist in the Wolfenstein game fit neatly into the blanks, and it looks like they were correct.

Looks like Melissa increased the difficulty… pic.twitter.com/KkyTyCaGEb — [WILLIAM] [JOSEPH] [BLAZKOWICZ] (@XboxGamePass) April 29, 2019

Confirmed: the blanks stood for William Joseph Blazkowicz. also confirmed: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is coming on 5/2 also also confirmed: the game redacted in yellow was Lego Batman 3 pic.twitter.com/oN0WvzSkEI — [WILLIAM] [JOSEPH] [BLAZKOWICZ] (@XboxGamePass) April 30, 2019

These Xbox Game Pass games will be added to the service throughout next month with the last one being added on May 16th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!