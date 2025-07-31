2 New Xbox Game Pass Games Couldn’t Be More Different, But They Must Be Played Back-To-Back

A pair of new games that have been added to Xbox Game Pass couldn’t be more different from one another, but they also strangely go together. Any given month, Xbox Game Pass adds a litany of different games to its vast catalog, most of which aren’t all that similar. While Microsoft sometimes adds multiple shooters, RPGs, or open-world games at the same time, for the most part, Game Pass is a pretty varied platform with titles of a multitude of genres. In July, that proved to be true once again, although two recent inclusions on Xbox Game Pass happen to actually fit with one another in an unexpected way.

Earlier this month, RoboCop: Rogue City made its way to Xbox Game Pass. The 2023 first-person shooter is based on the RoboCop film franchise and sees players stepping into the shoes of the iconic character. As expected, Rogue City is all about taking down thugs and other villains that inhabit the city of Detroit, either by hauling them off to jail or dispatching them in a more permanent manner. It has also joined Xbox Game Pass in proximity to the release of the new RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business expansion, which can be purchased on its own.

On the other hand, we then have Back to the Dawn, which is a game all about doing the opposite of what you would see in Rogue City. Compared to taking down criminals, Back to the Dawn is an RPG where you’re trying to break out of prison. Not only does this playstyle clash with that of RoboCop, but it’s set in a world of anthropomorphic animals and boasts a visual style that resembles pixel art.

While both of these games are so different from each other on paper, they could actually be played sequentially and would somewhat go together. RoboCop: Rogue City would see you fighting off hordes of baddies over the course of its 12-hour campaign, only for you then to hop into Back to the Dawn and see if you can escape the clutches of law enforcement. It would make for a fun gaming marathon for anyone who happens to be a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass.

If that wasn’t compelling enough on its own, RoboCop: Rogue City and Back to the Dawn have each been critically well-received, too. RoboCop boasts a “Very Positive” rating over on Steam, while Back to the Dawn has the same rating from players on the platform. So even if there wasn’t the thematic novelty of these two games being linked to one another, they might be worth playing anyway.

More than anything, this just highlights how unique Xbox Game Pass is as a platform. One day, you’re getting a new game about fighting crime, and the next day, a game arrives where you can play as the criminal. Hopefully, these unique and enjoyable additions to Game Pass continue in August 2025, which we at the very least know will include Gears of War: Reloaded.