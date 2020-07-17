Xbox Game Pass Is Losing a Few Great Games Soon

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC are getting a slew of games over the next few weeks, some big, some great, and some that you probably will never play. However, it's also losing some games soon. Thankfully, it's only losing a trio of titles, all of which are leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on July 31. However, while subscribers only have to wave goodbye to three games, some may be sad to see these titles go, as they range from unique to great.

While all three games will soon no longer be available to play via Xbox Game Pass, they are all available for 20 percent off as long as they remain in their respective libraries. In other words, until July 31, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can cop the games on a discount.

Below, you can read more about all three games, check out trailers for each, and find out if they are leaving the Xbox One version of the service or the PC version or both:

RiME (Xbox One and PC): "A land of discovery stretches out before you. Explore the beautiful yet rugged world of RiME, a single-player puzzle adventure. In RiME, you play as a young boy who has awakened on a mysterious island after a torrential storm. You see wild animals, long-forgotten ruins, and a massive tower that beckons you to come closer. Armed with your wits and a will to overcome—and the guidance of a helpful fox—you must explore the enigmatic island, reach the tower's peak, and unlock its closely guarded secrets."

The Banner Saga 3 (Xbox One and PC): "Banner Saga 3 is the epic conclusion to a sweeping Viking saga six years in the making. This strategic RPG, acclaimed for its strong story and compelling characters has won over 20 awards and been nominated for 4 BAFTA awards. As the world crumbles around you, how will you survive when the Darkness draws near, and who will you trust with the fate of the world?"

Ashes Cricket (Xbox One): "Ashes Cricket is the officially licensed video game of cricket’s greatest rivalry. Bringing all the fast-paced action, big hits and skill that you see in the greatest cricket competition on earth, you’ll be able to play in the men’s and women’s 2017/2018 Ashes tours."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via the Xbox One and PC, and at the moment, these are the only platforms they are available on.

As a subscriber to it, not only do you get unlimited access to a big ol' library of games that's constantly evolving, but you get additional perks, like exclusive discounts.

