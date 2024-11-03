Xbox Game Pass Is Getting Worse for RPG Fans

RPG fans on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X subscribed to Xbox Game Pass are not going to like the games leaving the subscription service later this month. In a little less than two weeks, on November 16, Microsoft is removing seven games from Xbox Game Pass. Three of these games are RPGs, but more than this, notable RPGs.

To this end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console and PC have around two weeks to complete the following RPGs: Like a Dragon: Ishin, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and Persona 5 Tactica.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Depending on how much side content you engage with, this is how long it takes to beat each of these three games, respectively: 23-45 hours, 12-21 hours, and 24-30 hours. These figures don’t even take into account completionist playthroughs.

Obviously, you are not going to be able to complete all three of these RPGs before they are removed from the subscription service. What you can do though though is purchase each game, if you are a subscriber, for 20 percent off if you are interested in playing said game beyond its time in the subscription service. To this end, below you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

About: “Erase your past to protect your future. Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.”

Like a Dragon: Ishin

About: “Don the clothes and weaponry of the elite to become the samurai of legend, Sakamoto Ryoma. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.”

Persona 5 Tactica

About: “Join the Phantom Thieves as they lead an uprising of the heart! Assemble a team of beloved heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe. The Persona 5 Tactica: Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following content:”

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals — click here.