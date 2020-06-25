Xbox Game Pass Adds Some Great Games Today

✖

Microsoft has added a trio of games to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC, two of which are pretty great additions. All three of these games have been added to the Xbox One version of the subscription service, but unfortunately for subscribers on PC, only one of them is making its way to the PC version of the Xbox Game Pass library.

As always, it's unclear how long any of the three games will be available in the Xbox Game Pass library. Unlike PlayStation Now, Microsoft makes no note of how long any games will be staying when they are added. Sometimes they stick around forever, other times for a few months, and sometimes what feels like only a few weeks.

That said, below you read more about all three games, as well as peep trailers for each:

The Messenger (Xbox One): "As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor."

Observation (Xbox One and PC): "Observation is a sci-fi thriller uncovering what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher, and the crew of her mission, through the lens of the station’s artificial intelligence S.A.M. Players assume the role of S.A.M. by operating the station’s control systems, cameras, and tools to assist Emma in discovering what is happening to the station, the vanished crew, and S.A.M. himself."

Streets of Rogue (Xbox One): "Fight, sneak, and hack your way through randomly generated cities. It's like Nuclear Throne meets Deus Ex, mixed with the anarchy of GTA. Rogue-lite meets immersive sim, and goes completely insane."

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC, and depending on what tier you subscribe to it costs either $10 or $15. As a subscriber to either tier, you get unlimited access to a big ol' library of games that Microsoft keeps fresh with regular additions, as well as, unfortunately, regular subtractions. In addition to this, you also get a slew of additive perks, like exclusive discounts on games.

