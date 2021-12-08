Xbox Game Pass Now Has Halo Infinite But It Comes at a Big Cost

Halo Infinite was finally fully released today on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, which means Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy both the Halo Infinite campaign and Halo Infinite multiplayer. And because this is an Xbox Game Studios release — courtesy of 343 Industries — it means it’s a permanent addition to both the libraries of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That said, it’s an addition that has come at a fairly big cost. While Halo Infinite is a huge addition to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the subscription service is set to now lose one of its most popular games.

Today is the last day Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can enjoy Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Whether this was planned or not, we don’t know, but it’s, at the very least, an interesting coincidence that as Halo Infinite is added, Destiny 2, the latest game from Bungie, the makers of Halo, is leaving.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word if or when Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be back. Typically, once games leave, they never come back, unless they are popular and thus there’s enough demand and reason to bring said game back after it’s already been added to the subscription service and left. That said, if this does happen, it likely won’t happen anytime soon.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available — for $10 and $15 a month, respectively — via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage not just on the subscription service, all things Xbox click here or click on the relevant and recent links dropped right below.

