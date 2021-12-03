Xbox Series X Insider Leaks Exclusive Game Similar to PS3 Classic

Another upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S exclusive game has leaked, and according to the report, it’s reminiscent of a classic PS3 game from 2010. In fact, from the sounds of it, it may even make some hardcore and nostalgic PlayStation fans a little jealous, as the PS5 could use a game of this ilk. According to not just one report, but a few different reports, Xbox is teaming up with Stoic Studio for an Xbox exclusive, and it’s not going to be the type of game you’d expect. You’d expect the pair to make a tactical RPG, because this is what the team — comprised of former BioWare developers — has exclusively made up until this point in the form of The Banner Saga, The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3, three great games that despite failing to generate immense commercial success, racked up several awards and critical acclaim along the way. In other words, they are a talented studio.

According to reports — including one from Jeff Grubb — the mystery project is codenamed Project Belfry and it’s not a tactical RPG like the team’s previous games. Rather, it’s a sidescrolling action game that Grubb says is similar to Dragon’s Crown, a 2013 game from Vanillaware that’s exclusive to PlayStation platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, details on the game are scarce, but it’s said to have art that’s a mixture of The Banner Saga and Princess Mononoke, and that there is some type of base where players craft items and upgrade gear. In other words, it sounds like there are some RPG elements to the game. And if the game is anything like The Banner Saga, it will be narrative-heavy and give players agency by giving them decisions to make that impact said narrative.

Right now, there’s no word of when this game will release or be revealed, but given that it’s been three years since Stoic Studio shipped a title, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s not only close to being revealed, but released as well. That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including the latest on Xbox Series X|S, the latest on Xbox One, and the latest on both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold — click here.