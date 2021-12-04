Xbox Live Gold Makes Classic Xbox 360 Game Free

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have two new free games to download, courtesy of Games With Gold. One of these two games is a classic Xbox 360 game or, more specifically, Orcs Must Die, which debuted back in 2011 via Robot Entertainment as one of the standout Xbox Live Arcade games. At the time of release, the tower defense game generated Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 83, depending on the platform, with many praising it for forgoing the typical top-down view that tower defense games are known for in favor of a third-person action POV.

“Slice them, burn them, skewer them, and launch them – no matter how you get it done, orcs must die in this fantasy action-strategy game from Robot Entertainment,” reads an official blurb about the game. “As a powerful War Mage with dozens of deadly weapons, spells, and traps at your fingertips, defend twenty-four fortresses from a rampaging mob of beastly enemies, including ogres, hellbats, and of course, a whole bunch of ugly orcs. Battle your enemies through a story-based campaign across multiple difficulty levels, including brutal Nightmare mode! Will you roast orcs in pits of lava, pound them flat with a ceiling trap, or freeze and shatter them with a slash? No matter the weapons and traps you choose, you’re sure to have an orc-killing blast!”

The other new free game is The Escapists on Xbox One, which debuted back in 2015 via developer Mouldy Toof Studios and publisher Team17. Upon release, the game earned mostly favorable reviews and quickly became a commercial success. It’s free the entire month, until December 31, while Orcs Must Die is only free until December 15.

“You’ve landed yourself in prison again, and your only chance is to engineer an escape by any means necessary,” reads an official blurb about the game. “How you do it is up to you! Why not cause a prison riot? Or dig a tunnel right under the walls of the prison? Or even steal a guard uniform to blend in with your captors? The Escapists is a unique prison sandbox experience with lots of items to craft and combine in your daring quest for freedom. Life in prison will keep you on your toes with the strict rules that you’ll have to break. The guards are out to stop any escape attempts, so you’ll have to avoid suspicious behaviour by attending roll calls, working a prison job and hiding your stolen craftables. Escaping is what you do best, and you’ll have to prove your skills in a variety of challenging prisons from across the world. Become an Escapist now!”

Xbox Live Gold is a monthly subscription available via Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it, Games With Gold, and all things Xbox, click here.