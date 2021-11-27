Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Some of the Best RPGs Ever Made

Some upcoming Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games have leaked, and if the leak is accurate, subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S are about to get some of the best RPGs ever made. More specifically, and in fewer words, it looks Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to the subscription service, and coming soon. It remains to be seen, but it will likely be added via EA Play, which means it will be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who pay an extra $5 a month for additives like EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and tons of free anime.

The leak comes the way of the official Xbox Store, which briefly slapped an “Xbox Game Pass” logo onto the game. This logo has since been removed, but not before the Internet — or more specifically, XGP — got its receipt. Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t reveal when the trilogy is coming to the subscription service, but it should be soon if the new cover asset with the logo has already been created and uploaded to the digital storefront.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a 4K remastering of the first three Mass Effect games that released earlier this year. And as the name suggests, it not only includes the trio of games, but the 40 bits of DLC that were released alongside each of these three games over the years.

“One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.”

For now, given that this is nothing more than an unofficial leak, take everything here with a grain of salt, and in the meantime, be sure to catch up on all of the latest Xbox news by clicking here.