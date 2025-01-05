Xbox Game Pass Losing 2 More Games

A few days ago, Microsoft revealed a handful of titles that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 16th. We’re still waiting to find out which games will actually be added to the service this month, but it seems at least two more departures have now been revealed. Electronic Arts has an Online Services Shutdown page, which details when games will lose their online features. It also details games that are being removed from EA Play, and thus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. According to the site, Madden NFL 23 will be removed on February 15th, while F1 22 will go away on February 28th.

It should be noted that these departures only apply to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and won’t be felt by those that pay for the core or standard tiers. At least in this case, we’re learning about the loss of Madden NFL 23 and F1 2022 well ahead of time. Usually, subscribers have just two weeks to play games before they’re removed. This time, there’s more than a month’s notice, giving everyone ample time to enjoy these games before they’re gone. It’s also worth noting that Madden NFL 24 and F1 23 are both playable on Xbox Game Pass, so it’s not like this is a huge loss. If players desperately want to play the older versions, they’re not available on the Microsoft Store anymore, so you can’t just go buy them. However, physical copies can be found very cheap on sites like eBay, with shrink-wrapped new options available for around $10.

The dolphins take on the pats in madden nfl 23

With all of these games leaving Xbox Game Pass lately, hopefully January will have plenty to celebrate. Departures are a reality of subscription services, and it’s just how these things work. We should know what to expect in terms of arrivals in the next few days, but the only remaining game currently confirmed is Road 96, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass standard on January 7th. That’s actually a pretty notable arrival, as the game currently holds a “very positive” rating on Steam. For those that have never gotten a chance to play it, this should be the perfect opportunity.

From everything revealed thus far, 2025 should be a pretty big year for Xbox. The company has some major first-party games that are set to be released this year, all of which will arrive day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Titles like Avowed, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Fable could make this a huge year for Xbox owners, especially those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. It remains to be seen whether all of these games will actually release this year, as some could end up delayed. Hopefully we won’t see too many games slip!

